Sooraj Barjatya says he, Aditya Chopra, and Karan Johar ‘were born with golden spoons’, hence ‘sell fairy tales’

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, known for defining the template of family-oriented Indian cinema through classics like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Vivah, has opened up about his background, creative choices, and his place among peers like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. Sooraj Barjatya reflects on his privileged upbringing and its impact on his filmmaking style along with contemporaries like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

In a candid conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sooraj was asked about the similarity between his school of cinema and that of Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar. He admitted that their worldviews are shaped by a life of comfort and privilege, and that is why they all sell fairy tales.

Sooraj on similarities with Adi Chopra, Karan Johar's cinema

“We are the ones who were born with golden spoons. Humne zindagi ke jhatkon ko experience nahi kiya hai zyada. Hamesha gaadiyon mein ghoomein hain. But fortunately or unfortunately, jab hamara daur aaya, we were passionate about filmmaking. Hum logon ne vo duniya dikhayi jo fairytale hai, aur vo 90s ka daur aisa tha ki audience dekhna chahti thi fairytales. Toh uss bahaav mein hum beh gaye — and we are into a particular kind of cinema. (We haven’t really experienced the hardships of life. We’ve always travelled in cars. But fortunately or unfortunately, when our time came, we were passionate about filmmaking. We showed the kind of world that was a fairytale, and the 90s were an era when the audience wanted to see fairytales. So we went with that flow — and that’s how we got into a particular kind of cinema).”

Sooraj’s films have consistently shied away from themes like crime, infidelity, or moral ambiguity — subjects often explored by Karan (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani) and Aditya (Dhoom, Befikre).

When asked why he doesn’t explore those territories, Sooraj said, "Out of us three, I am the most conservative one. Maybe it has to do with my upbringing. If you look at us, individually, we are all on the good side of cinema. Karan would like to make Rocky Rani; maybe it has to do with our age, but mostly, we want to make family films. But yes, comparatively, I am more conservative. I think there lies my strength.”

Rajshri's latest show

Sooraj Barjatya’s latest television venture, Manpasand Ki Shaadi, marks a return to his signature storytelling—rooted in Indian traditions, values, and the sanctity of relationships. Produced under the Rajshri banner, the show explores the journey of young individuals navigating love and arranged marriages in today’s evolving social landscape. It is set to air on Colours TV on 11 August.