Ahaan Panday sets internet ablaze with shirtless pics, fans say ‘it is illegal to look this hot’

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday is riding high on the success of his blockbuster debut and has now set social media abuzz with a new set of striking photos. After for his charming screen presence, the actor gave fans another reason to swoon as he shared shirtless pictures flaunting his well-toned physique and six-pack abs. Ahaan Panday shares striking shirtless photos, showcasing his physique transformation for Saiyaara.

The midweek photo drop features Ahaan posing confidently, showcasing the physical transformation he underwent for his romantic role opposite Aneet Padda in Saiyaara. In his caption, the actor credited his fitness trainer for helping him achieve the sculpted look, calling it a key part of preparing for his film debut.

One standout image from his Instagram Story shows Ahaan fresh out of the shower, standing before a steamed-up mirror with just a towel wrapped around his waist. The steamy visual, combined with the actor’s confident stance, has fans flooding the comments with admiration and heart emojis.

A collage of screeshots from Ahaan Panday's Instagram stories.

Internet react

As soon as Ahaan dropped the pictures, they circulated on social media like wildfire. One fan wrote, "He is too hot to handle (crying emoji) (fire emoji)." Another fan wrote, "Hotness overloaded." A third fan could not keep calm as she wrote, "Stop looking so damn good like wtf is wrong with you." Another fan quipped, “Guys, stop simping on my boyfriend.” Another fan mentioned, "It is illegal to look this hot."

Saiyaara smashing box-office

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, has emerged as one of 2025’s biggest box office successes. Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the romantic drama opened to an impressive ₹21.25 crore on its first day, surpassing the debut figures of Aashiqui 2, Half Girlfriend, and Ek Villain.

Within just four days, the film crossed ₹100 crore in domestic collections and has now grossed over ₹350 crore worldwide. Its compelling storyline, chart-topping music, and fresh lead pair have resonated strongly with audiences, solidifying Saiyaara as a career-defining hit for the lead pair.