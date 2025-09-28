Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Ahaan Panday to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Actor spotted outside director's office, fans speculate collaboration

Published on: Sept 28, 2025 11:52 am IST

Fans speculate on Ahaan Panday's potential project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as the actor was spotted outside the Love & War director's office.

Saiyaara breakout star Ahaan Panday was recently spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Mumbai office, sparking a wave of speculation across social media. Could Bollywood’s newest heartthrob be teaming up with one of the industry's most celebrated directors? The internet definitely can't keep calm.

Ahaan Panday's recent sighting at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office has fans speculating about a collaboration.

Ahaan Panday spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office

A video clip, now making the rounds on Instagram, shows Ahaan stepping out of a white Mercedes and quickly entering Bhansali’s office building. Dressed in a pale-toned shirt and denim pants, the actor was filmed from behind, making it difficult to confirm the clip’s authenticity, but that hasn’t stopped fans from going into a frenzy.

“Omg this is huge if anything is on the floor — Ahaan and SLB!” wrote one user. “Oh man! SLB and him? Deadly combo,” echoed another. A third fan added, “I predicted this. This is a big deal. SLB chooses his muses very carefully. and nobody greater than Ahaan after his other muses (sic)."

As of now, neither Ahaan nor Bhansali has confirmed any collaboration, but the internet is buzzing with excitement over the possibility.

Ahaan and Sanjay's latest news

Ahaan has seen a meteoric rise since the release of Saiyaara, a musical romantic drama co-starring Aneet Padda, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film has become a box office sensation, grossing over 579 crore globally, and has found particular resonance with Gen Z audiences.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy shooting his next magnum opus, Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film will revolve around two strong-willed army officers, portrayed by Ranbir and Vicky, who become entangled in a dramatic conflict for the love of Alia. Known for crafting timeless romances, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will set this emotionally charged love story against the intense backdrop of war. The film is slated to release on March 20 next year.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
