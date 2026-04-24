Ahaan Panday took Aneet Padda to places of worship before Saiyaara release for this reason: ‘Not for a hit but…’

Fans of the 2025 romantic drama Saiyaara can’t get enough of the film’s lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, both on and off screen. In an interview with Filmfare, Ahaan spoke about the bond they share, revealing that he took her to various places of worship. And despite what you might think, it was not so that they would score a hit.

Ahaan Panday on taking Aneet Padda to places of worship

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday visited places of worship before Saiyaara's release.

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Ahaan said in the interview that Aneet and he had fun making the film, despite its grim story. He also stated that, as newcomers, they didn’t expect anyone to watch the film. Ahaan was all praise for Aneet, stating that he would call her a ‘senior’ on set because she seemed to know what she was doing. “I remember taking her to different places of worship, just praying, not for a hit but simply that the film would recover its cost so we could keep getting work and continue doing what we love,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Ahaan also recalled his and Aneet’s reactions when the audience turned up in large numbers to watch Saiyaara. “Then on the morning of the release, someone from the direction team sent us a video of people waiting outside a theatre. I couldn’t believe it. I said, “This can’t be for our film.” He said, “Bro, it is.” I called Aneet, I called Mohit sir, asking, “Is this real?” And he said, “Yeah, it’s happening. People are actually watching the film.” After that, it was just two months of pure shock,” he said. About Saiyaara {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahaan also recalled his and Aneet’s reactions when the audience turned up in large numbers to watch Saiyaara. “Then on the morning of the release, someone from the direction team sent us a video of people waiting outside a theatre. I couldn’t believe it. I said, “This can’t be for our film.” He said, “Bro, it is.” I called Aneet, I called Mohit sir, asking, “Is this real?” And he said, “Yeah, it’s happening. People are actually watching the film.” After that, it was just two months of pure shock,” he said. About Saiyaara {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara starred Ahaan and Aneet as Krish and Vaani, a couple who fall in love and fight odds due to her medical condition. The film became the highest-grossing romantic film from India, grossing over ₹570 crore worldwide. Videos from the film’s release showed fans weeping and fainting in theatres. While some chalked it down to ‘PR stunt’ the film’s team has clarified in various interviews that they did not pay anybody for it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara starred Ahaan and Aneet as Krish and Vaani, a couple who fall in love and fight odds due to her medical condition. The film became the highest-grossing romantic film from India, grossing over ₹570 crore worldwide. Videos from the film’s release showed fans weeping and fainting in theatres. While some chalked it down to ‘PR stunt’ the film’s team has clarified in various interviews that they did not pay anybody for it. {{/usCountry}}

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Before it was released in theatres on July 18 last year, Ahaan and Aneet were spotted at Siddivinayak Temple in Mumbai with their families. Ahaan also took Aneet to Mount Mary Church when she was auditioning for the film, and they revisited it to celebrate the film’s success. Mohit, Aneet and Ahaan are teaming up again for a film. Ahaan is also reportedly set to star in an action film. The duo was spotted at Amritsar airport together recently.

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