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Ahaan Panday took Aneet Padda to places of worship before Saiyaara release for this reason: ‘Not for a hit but…’

Ahaan Panday opens up about the bond he shares with Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda, talking about how they grew close while shooting the film. 

Apr 24, 2026 05:33 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Fans of the 2025 romantic drama Saiyaara can’t get enough of the film’s lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, both on and off screen. In an interview with Filmfare, Ahaan spoke about the bond they share, revealing that he took her to various places of worship. And despite what you might think, it was not so that they would score a hit.

Ahaan Panday on taking Aneet Padda to places of worship

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday visited places of worship before Saiyaara's release.

Ahaan said in the interview that Aneet and he had fun making the film, despite its grim story. He also stated that, as newcomers, they didn’t expect anyone to watch the film. Ahaan was all praise for Aneet, stating that he would call her a ‘senior’ on set because she seemed to know what she was doing. “I remember taking her to different places of worship, just praying, not for a hit but simply that the film would recover its cost so we could keep getting work and continue doing what we love,” he said.

Before it was released in theatres on July 18 last year, Ahaan and Aneet were spotted at Siddivinayak Temple in Mumbai with their families. Ahaan also took Aneet to Mount Mary Church when she was auditioning for the film, and they revisited it to celebrate the film’s success. Mohit, Aneet and Ahaan are teaming up again for a film. Ahaan is also reportedly set to star in an action film. The duo was spotted at Amritsar airport together recently.

 
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