Saiyaara's Aneet Padda pens emotional tribute after grandfather’s death: ‘The only love of my life…'

Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda is mourning the death of her grandfather, who passed away recently. The actor took to Instagram to share an emotional note, remembering him with love and expressing her heartbreak over losing the “only love of her life.” Aneet Padda rose to popularity for her role in Saiyaara.

Aneet pens emotional note for grandfather On Tuesday, Aneet took to Instagram to post a photo of herself holding her grandfather’s hand. Alongside the image, she penned an emotional note, remembering him and expressing her love and loss.

“The only love of my life… You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget makhan. You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory,” she wrote.

Aneet continued, “I will hold on to both. I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get. I will carry your kindness and your light into every dark room. I will carry your stories and tell them to the world. I will carry your love, you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind. I will carry you.”

Aneet concluded her note by writing, “I spotted the brightest star in the sky today, and I knew where you went. I love you. I love you. I love you, Dadu. I love you so much. Always, beyond what time can hold.”