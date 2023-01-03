Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya are all smiles as they chat on their way out of airport, return home with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, have returned from their New Year vacation. The family of three was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Tuesday. As usual Aishwarya held Aaradhya's hand as they walked out towards the parking lot. Her fans came out in defence on social media as some trolls questioned her practice of always holding Aaradhya's hand at airports. Also read: Aishwarya Rai beams with joy on Christmas, shares pic with Aaradhya before leaving for vacay with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya was in her usual black casuals and untied hair as she stepped out with Aaradhya, who was in a pink sweatshirt and black track pants. The mother-daughter duo were seen happily chatting together. Aishwarya did wave goodbye to the paparazzi before getting into her car.

As a paparazzo account shared a video of the Bachchans from the airport, many questioned Aishwarya for why she always hold her hand. Many of her fans took upon themselves to defend her. A fan wrote, “To people commenting and complaining about she holding hands of her daughter should realise that she’s just being protective towards her and every mother on this earth has that affection & feeling towards her child! So what? Don’t pass nasty comments just because she’s a celebrity!” Another wrote, “Judging by the number of paps they face every time they enter the airport of course she’s going to hold her daughter’s hand..a couple of years ago her mum fell due to the rush to get pics of her family..don't judge.”

Aishwarya saw the release of her period drama Ponniyin Selvan I last year. The second part of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film franchise is set to hit theatres on April 28. It will feature Aishwarya in a dual role. The multi-starrer also has Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among the ensemble cast.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in season two of the thriller web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows. He also had a film release in Dasvi on Netflix. He will now be seen in R Balki's Ghoomer, which will also star his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan.

