Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan twin at Ashutosh Gowariker's son's wedding, pose with newlyweds. See pics

Aishwarya and Abhishek attend the wedding

Several pictures of the couple attending the wedding have surfaced on social media. One photograph shows the couple posing with the newlyweds and their whole family. Another snapshot shows Aishwarya and Abhishek beaming with joy as they talk to Ashutosh.

There are some pictures which show Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek meeting ISKCON’s Harinam Das at the wedding reception. The images show Abhishek greeting him with folded hands, with Aishwarya standing next to her husband.

At the wedding, Aishwarya and Abhishek made a fashionable statement as they twinned in elegant ivory ensembles. Aishwarya stunned in an intricately embroidered ivory ethnic suit, which she paired with a matching potli bag. Her look was completed with her hair worn down and a bold red lip colour. Meanwhile, Abhishek complemented her perfectly in an ivory bandhgala set.

Aishwarya and Abhishek pose with the family.(WeddingNama)

More about the wedding

Ashutosh's son Konark tied the knot with Niyati in an intimate wedding ceremony on March 2. Konarkis currently working as an assistant to his father. Niyati is the daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, a real estate magnate and the owner of Kanakia Builders.

Konark’s wedding was a star-studded affair with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Gayatri Oberoi, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, and Sidharth Roy Kapur in attendance. Actor Shah Rukh Khan also attended the wedding.

In a video from the wedding, Shah Rukh was seen greeting Ashutosh with a hug. The actor also posed with Konark and Niyati at the event. Shah Rukh made a stylish appearance at the event, donning a crisp white shirt paired with a sleek black blazer, matching tie, and trousers and adding a touch of coolness with his sunglasses. Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey attended the wedding.

About Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding

There were also rumours about a feud between Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchan family, which began in July 2024 during Anant Ambani’s wedding. It started when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived separately at the venue. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, born on November 16, 2011.