Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Easter greetings have Aaradhya dressed as a bunny feasting on sweets, see pic

Aishwarya Rai on Easter Sunday shared a cute picture of daughter Aaradhya dressed as an Easter bunny, having sweets.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai's Easter greetings post on Instagram featured daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Easter greetings for her fans featured a picture of her daughter Aaradhya, dressed as an Easter bunny.

Sharing it, Aishwarya wrote: "Easter LOVE y’all." The picture showed Aaradhya dressed as a bunny in cream and pink, biting into a sweet. Aishwarya's fans loved it. Many dropped red heart and heart eyes emojis, while many others wished her 'Happy Easter'.

Aishwarya's love for all festivals is well-known. A couple of days back, Aishwarya had shared pictures from their stay-at-home Holi celebrations. There were pictures of Holika Dahan and Aaradhya's pictures with her hand with Holi colours. Sharing them, Aishwarya had written: "Happiness, peace, good health and lots of love always Happy Holi!” The pictures had given a glimpse of Aaradhya's grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's sprawling Mumbai home with a spacious garden.

Before Govinda, his wife Sunita had tested positive for Covid-19

Rekha presents Neha with 'shadi ka shagun', handwritten note on Indian Idol 12

Raghubir Yadav feels cinema is nothing but merely a business for some people who run a mafia

Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun with Diana and enjoys Easter treats, see pics

On the occasion of Valentine's Day in February, Aishwarya had shared pictures with Aaradhya with heart-shaped decoration and chocolate cake. She had written: "Love you eternally, infinitely and unconditionally my darling angel Aaradhya." Her New Years and Christmas posts were likewise full of good wishes for all.

On Aaradhya's 9th birthday in November, she had lovingly written: "Happiest 9th birthday, the absolute love of my life, my darling angel Aaradhya, I love you eternally, infinitely and unconditonally... Forever abd BEyond... God bless you and I thank God every breath I take for you in my life. Love, love love you."

Aishwarya was recently in Hyderabad for a long shooting schedule for Mani Ratnam's ambitious next film, Ponniyin Selva. Reportedly Aishwarya will be seen in a double role in the film, which also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Amala Paul, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

Ponniyin Selvan is a film adaptation of a popular Tamil novel of the same name and chronicles the rise of the Chola rulers.

