Aishwarya Rai folds her hands as she pays tribute to 'dearest darling' dad Krishnaraj Rai on his death anniversary
Aishwarya Rai posted a garlanded photo frame of her late father. Aaradhya Bachchan bowed her head at the photo of her grandfather.
Actor Aishwarya Rai shared several photos as she paid tribute to her 'dearest darling' father Krishnaraj Rai on his 9th death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, she posted several photos which also showed Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan remembering her late grandfather.
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya remember Krishnaraj
In the first photo, Aishwarya posted a garlanded photo frame of her late father. Aaradhya was seen bowing her head at the photo of her grandfather. The last photo showed Aishwarya standing in front of the picture with closed eyes and folded hands. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen in cream outfits.
Aishwarya pens a note
Sharing the picture, Aishwarya captioned the post, "(Sparkles and folded hands emojis) Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa (red heart emoji). Prayers and Love always (two heart emoji). Thank you for your loving blessings (folded hands, nazar amulet, smiling face with hearts and sparkles emojis)."
Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Prayers and thoughts are with you all.” A comment read, “God bless you and your family.” A person wrote, “We love you @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, you’re an inspiration.” An Instagram user commented, “Aaradhya looks like her mom.”
All about Aishwarya's family
After a prolonged illness, Krishnaraj died in Mumbai in 2017. Aishwarya, who was very close to her father, never forgets his birth and death anniversaries. The actor is the daughter of Krishnaraj and Brindya Rai. She also has a brother, Aditya Rai.
Aishwarya got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows, Prateeksha. The duo welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.
Aishwarya's last film
Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. For the film, she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai. The epic historical action drama, directed by Mani Ratnam, released in 2023.
The film also starred Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. It follows Prince Arulmozhi Varman (who would become the emperor Rajaraja I) and his family as they tackle threats to the Chola Empire. The actor is yet to announce her next project.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
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