Aishwarya Rai is shocked as influencer confesses he married his husband because of her: ‘Oh my god’

Actor Aishwarya Rai stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week, not just with her style but also with a heartwarming moment that had fans buzzing. A video making the rounds on social media shows the actor visibly taken aback, exclaiming “what” after queer influencer Aditya Madiraju made a startling confession – that he got married because of her. Fans on social media were captivated by the exchange between Aishwarya Rai and Aditya Madiraju, and called it refreshingly candid.

Aishwarya shocked

Aishwarya met Aditya backstage during her Paris Fashion Week show, and he later shared a video of their conversation on his Instagram, giving fans a peek into their candid interaction. He posted the video with the caption, “The queen of our hearts… @thisisamitshah It was a dream meeting you @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb… Thank you @lorealparis .. this is unreal.”

“I just had to tell you something. My husband and I are together because of you,” Aditya tells Aishwarya. A shocked Aishwarya responds, “What”.

Aditya continued, “My husband and I… On our first date, we spoke about you for 2 hours. And he was like, ‘I married you because you like Aishwarya’. That's what he told me. His name is Amit and that's our daughter, Yana.”

At that moment, Aishwarya looks at the picture on his phone and asked, “Bless… Oh my god… How old is she?”

“She's two and half years old… Yana basically means God is gracious in Hebrew. It has been a dream to even see you in person and you look even more stunning. The actress you are, the dancer you are, the woman you are,” Aditya said.

To this, Aishwarya responded, “Thank you for all your love.. And what you said earlier to me, that is beautiful… Bless your daughter, big love to you and your husband.”

Aishwarya also gave lipstick to Aditya saying, “You do magic with makeup. So here, add this to your treasure chest.”

Fans on social media were captivated by the exchange, calling it refreshingly candid.

One wrote, “This is iconic!! So nice to see your moment of meeting Ashwariya Rai that you have dreamed about”, with another sharing, “This is the moment.”

“This is so heartwarming… It felt like I was watching this in person. N I'm dying to see your whole look,” one posted. Another shared, “The sweetest.”

“Epic, iconic, exceptional, emotional and all the things!!!! We love you so so proud what a great experience you deserve it babe loved watching you,” shared another.

More from the Paris Fashion Week

At the Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya walked the ramp to represent Loreal in a custom made Manish Malhotra sherwani with intricate work, diamond studded brooches and 10-inch long diamond studded cuffs.

According to Manish, the look reimagines the Indian sherwani through an androgynous couture lens. “The custom made sherwani becomes a canvas where structure meets softness: tailoring that asserts power yet carries modern sensuality. The 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs transform the sleeve into a statement of modern regalia—part armor, part adornment. They extend the gesture of “wearing your heart on your sleeve,” amplifying both strength and vulnerability in equal measure,” Manish wrote on Instagram.

He added that the “layered diamond scallops cascade in the back is like an extravagant necklace, recalling the opulence of a nau lakha haar”.

Aishwarya’s recent project

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic historical action-drama hit theatres in 2023 and starred an ensemble cast including Ravi Mohan as the titular character, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. The film was a major box office success, grossing ₹344.63 crore worldwide. Aishwarya has yet to reveal details about her next project.