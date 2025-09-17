Aishwarya Rai lives with mother? Prahlad Kakar reveals truth; talks about her, Abhishek’s silence over divorce rumours

Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for 18 years now. However, last year there were rumours about the couple getting divorced. While neither of them commented on the rumours, they shut them down silently with their appearances together at events. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, filmmaker Prahlad Kakar, who is also Aishwarya’s neighbour, revealed why the actor often visits her mother’s home and reflected on the divorce rumours not being true. Prahlad Kakar quashes rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce.

Prahlad Kakar quashes rumours about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan living separately

Prahlad, who lives in the same building as Aishwarya Rai's mother, shared that she often visits her mother since her mother has not been keeping well. According to him, Aishwarya usually drops her daughter to school and later picks her up, and in the meantime, she spends time with her mother. He emphasised that Aishwarya is very close to her mother and deeply concerned about her.

When further asked about the rumours that Aishwarya didn’t get along with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan and thus moved to her mother’s house, Prahlad said, “So what? She is the bahu of the house and she still runs the house. I knew there was no truth in it. Because I knew why she was there. People were saying she was escaping from her marriage and living with her mother. She wasn’t living with her mother. She was just coming and spending time with her while her daughter was at school. And she didn’t come on Sundays.”

He added, “I knew her concerns for her mother. Sometimes, Abhishek also came with her to visit her mother. Why would he come if there was anything like this? If you notice, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya have given a comment on this. Why should they? Tum Bhaukte raho. She has always kept her dignity and journalists hated her for that.”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship blossomed on film sets. They both fell in love with each other while working on Umrao Jaan and Guru. They tied the knot in April 2007 in a private but dreamy wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.

In 2024, the rumours about tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek began when the former and her daughter arrived for Anant Ambani’s wedding separately from the rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda. This led to speculation about their separation. There were reports that Aishwarya and Abhishek had been living separately. However, neither of them commented on the rumours.