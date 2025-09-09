Abhishek Bachchan, 49, stuns fans as he flaunts toned biceps, short hair and crisp beard in new photos: ‘He looks 25’

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan has left fans pleasantly surprised with his stunning new transformation. Known for his versatile performances on screen, the actor recently unveiled his latest look on social media, sparking a frenzy among fans and friends alike. While admirers couldn’t stop praising how fit and handsome he looked, even filmmaker Karan Johar was left impressed. Abishek Bachchan's new look has fans hailing his transformation.

Abhishek Bachchan’s new look

On Tuesday, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures featuring Abhishek. In one of the photos, Abhishek was seen leaning against a wall, giving an intense look into the camera while flaunting his sharp beard and short hairstyle. He was also spotted wearing a tank top, showing off his perfectly toned biceps. The second picture showed him posing for a mirror selfie with Aalim.

Karan Johar reshared the post on his Instagram stories and wrote: “AB (red heart)! Looking so good.” Fans were equally stunned by Abhishek’s transformation. One comment read, “What… looking fit and awesome.” Another wrote, “50 mein 25 ka dikhna bhi achievement hai.” A user added, “For the first time, he’s looking smart.” Another said, “Career-best look.” One more comment read, “Abhishek has never looked so handsome until now… he’s completely changed his look.” Another fan gushed, “He looks only 25, so hot.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s recent and upcoming work

Abhishek was most recently seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, which also featured Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and child actor Daivik Bhagela in supporting roles. The film received a mixed response from critics, but Abhishek’s performance was widely appreciated.

He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla, among others. If reports are to be believed, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Raghav Juyal and Jackie Shroff in key roles. King is currently under production, and its release date is yet to be announced.