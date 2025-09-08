The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: Shah Rukh Khan gets mistaken for rapper Badshah, Aamir Khan defends idly sambar

The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: The trailer for Aryan Khan's debut Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is out now after releasing the preview last month. The trailer hints that the seven-episode series is filled with sharp one-liners and larger-than-life moments. Produced by Gauri Khan via Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the series will feature cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and others. The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: Shah Rukh Khan plays a pun on his moniker, Badshah.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer

The series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with big dreams. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), sharp-tongued manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and his supportive family by his side — his uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli) — Aasmaan steps into Bollywood.

He soon finds out that dreams come at a price, especially when ambition and ego collide. Aasmaan finds himself up against his biggest challenge yet, superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), when he is cast opposite his daughter, Bollywood newcomer Karishma (Sahher Bambba). Throw the shrewd producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari) into the mix, along with Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi), a yesteryear actor desperate for a comeback, and what follows is a sharp, self-aware saga, set against the irresistible spectacle of Hindi cinema.

The trailer also teases a reunion between Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In one scene, Aamir discusses a scene with Rajamouli. Later, he dismisses Aasmaan for choosing vada pav over idly sambar. Avtar also hilariously mistakes Shah Rukh for rapper Badshah and dismisses him, making him miffed.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Cameos by Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, Disha Patani, and more are also expected. The Ba***ds of Bollywood will premiere on Netflix on 18 September.

The music is in collaboration with T-Series. Shashwat Sachdev composed the album, with guest composers Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta. The first track, Badli Si Hawa Hai, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill, has already been released. Adding to the playlist is Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri, composed, produced, and arranged by Shashwat Sachdev with vocals from Arijit Singh.