Badshah responds to FWICE's claim of Pakistani company sponsoring upcoming Dallas concert

Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote a letter to Badshah seeking clarification about the Dallas leg of his Unfinished Tour and alleging that a Pakistani company was sponsoring it. On Monday, Badshah responded to these claims, issuing a clarification about the concert that is to be held on 19 September. Badshah received a letter from FWICE over allegedly having associations with a Pakistani company for his tour.

Badshah responds to FWICE claims

In a statement to the press, Badshah and his team confirmed that the Unfinished Tour is being conducted through a US-based event agency rather than a Pakistani one.

A portion of their statement reads: “The tour is exclusively managed by Manish Sood of Intense Entertainment, who acts as the sole promoter and point of contact, handling all operational aspects, including venue bookings, sponsorships, accommodations, and logistics. Badshah remains steadfast in his mission to use music as a bridge for cultural exchange and unity, ensuring his work remains entirely independent of geopolitical influences.”

They also claimed that Badshah is ‘not privy’ nor ‘involved’ in any financial transactions beyond those outlined in his performance contract. “In a commitment to transparency, Badshah’s legal counsel has provided comprehensive clarification to FWICE on 16th August 2025, reaffirming his professional integrity and allowing him to dedicate his full attention to his artistic endeavours,” they wrote.

The promoter, Intense Entertainment, also took cognisance of FWICE's inquiry and clarified that 3Sixty Tour is a US-based company. They said in a statement, “To ensure seamless execution, we have enlisted the support of 3Sixty Shows—a U.S.-based event management firm owned and led by President and CEO Chloe Jones—to assist with marketing and on-ground logistics.” They also claimed that the event company has worked with Hrithik Roshan, Aghori Muzik, Purva Mantri and Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

“All venue bookings, hotel reservations, flight arrangements and ancillary logistics for the tour have been coordinated directly through Intense Entertainment, in strict compliance with local regulations and industry best practices. We remain fully committed to transparency and cooperation with FWICE to address any concerns and ensure the integrity of our events,” they added.

What happened

According to news agency ANI, on 13 August, the FWICE wrote a letter to Badshah seeking clarification on his association with 3Sixty Shows, which they allege is a Pakistani company. FWICE said that Badshah's collaboration with a Pakistani company goes against national sentiment and directives issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India. FWICE also planned to escalate the matter in Delhi on 18 August.

Before that, on 2 August, Kartik Aaryan also received a letter from them about Azadi Utsav, the Indian Independence Day event scheduled to be held in the US on 15 August. One of the sponsors for the event was a business owned by a Pakistani-origin businessman named Shaukat Maredia called Aga’s Restaurant and Catering. Karthik, however, claimed to have no association with the event, according to PTI.