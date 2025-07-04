Ban on Diljit Dosanjh revoked just for Border 2, Bhushan Kumar pleaded to let him shoot, claims FWICE

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3 had put his role in Border 2 in jeopardy. However, thanks to producer Bhushan Kumar's intervention, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has lifted its ban on the actor, allowing Diljit to continue working on Border 2. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh not getting replaced in Border 2 amid Sardaar Ji 3 row; actor quashes rumours with new video Diljit Dosanjh is part of Border 2, also starring Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

FWICE lifts ban on Diljit

According to India Today, FWICE lifted the ban on Diljit for his upcoming film Border 2. The president of the association, BN Tiwari, shared that they took the decision after Bhushan Kumar reached out to them and pleaded personally.

“Yes, the ban has been revoked for this project," BN Tiwari said. However, the decision comes with a warning. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is also associated with FWICE, shared, “So, we have non-cooperation against Diljit continuing. Anyone else who casts him must be prepared for consequences. The Federation won’t be responsible for the financial losses that might follow.”

Ashoke also mentioned that non-cooperation against the actor will continue for future projects.

The statement comes just a day after Diljit shut down the rumours of getting replaced in Border 2 by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of himself shooting for the war film.

The video shared by Diljit gives a glimpse into his day on the sets of Border 2. It begins with him stepping out of his vanity van, dressed in his uniform, and then walking into the set as he prepares for a dance sequence. Sharing the video on Instagram, Diljit wrote, “BORDER 2”.

About Sardaar Ji 3 row

There have been calls to ban Diljit and his upcoming work after he worked with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The film opened overseas on June 27. It didn’t release in India. The row comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Some time back, FWICE had written a letter to the makers of Border 2, expressing disappointment with the casting of Diljit Dosanjh in the film. In its letter, addressed to Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta Producers, JP Films, and director Anurag Singh, FWICE mentioned that it is “deeply disappointed" with the casting of Diljit.