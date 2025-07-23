Badshah reignites feud with Honey Singh, takes a dig at him over song credits

It seemed that Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah had buried the hatchet and ended their feud in 2024. However, the spat seems to be back on. On Tuesday, Badshah took a dig at Honey while commenting on an X user's post. (Also read: Honey Singh mocks Badshah for calling his ‘I’d rather make babies’ comment about Dua Lipa a compliment) Badshah and Honey Singh were once part of the same band Mafia Mundeer.

What Badshah said about Honey Singh

An X user shared pictures of Honey to note his drastic physical transformation, captioning it, "What did he eat?" Badshah, replied with a one-word comment, “Credits.”

Badshah has publicly stated that he wrote the lyrics for the song Brown Rang, before Honey Singh released it. He also shared that he contributed to the track Angrezi Beat.

About the feud

For the unversed, both Badshah and Honey Singh began their careers together as members of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which also featured Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar. The band delivered many popular tracks, such as Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri, and Delhi Ke Deewane, among others. The band last performed in 2012. They ran into a conflict and a public tiff, following which, the duo parted ways and started taking potshots at each other on social media.

In 2024, during a concert in Dehradun, Badshah expressed a desire to end the long-standing feud, saying, “There was a phase in my life when I held a grudge against one person, and now I want to call it quits and leave that behind – and that’s Honey Singh. I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding, but I realised that when we were together, there were far fewer people trying to bring us together than those trying to break us apart. Today, I just want to let everyone know I’ve moved on, and I wish him all the best.”