Kartik Aaryan's team says actor was ‘not associated’ with event organised by Pakistani restaurant after FWICE's warning

Actor Kartik Aaryan received a notice from The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over claims that he was going to be present at an upcoming Independence Day event in Houston, USA. The event was organised by a Pakistani-owned restaurant. The actor's team has now issued a statement clarifying that he was not associated with this event. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Official statement from Kartik's team

The official statement from Kartik Aaryan's team read: “Kartik Aaryan is not associated with this event in any capacity. He has never made an official announcement about participating in this event. We have contacted the organizers and requested to remove all promotional materials featuring his name and image."

Objection from FWICE

The issue began when, in an official letter to Kartik, the FWICE urged the actor to withdraw from the upcoming event. As per Times Now, the letter read, “It is with a sense of deep concern and responsibility that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) brings to your notice a matter involving your scheduled participation in an event titled Azadi Utsav-The Indian Independence Day to be held in Houston, USA, on 15th August 2025. As per the attached poster, you are being featured as the lead guest for this celebration. While such events are a source of pride and cultural expression for Indians abroad, we regret to inform you that this specific program is being organized by a Pakistani-owned restaurant, Aga's Restaurant and Catering, owned by Mr. Shaukat Maredia.”

The letter continued, “The same restaurant and its associates are also organizing a concert featuring Pakistani singer Atil Aslam and are promoting Jashn-e-Azadi, a celebration of Pakistan's Independence Day. The simultaneous promotion of Indian and Pakistani national events by the same establishment not only creates a conflict of interest but also violates the ongoing national sentiment and directives.”

“We believe you may not have been fully aware of the organisers' background or affiliations. If so, we strongly urge you to immediately withdraw your participation from this event. However, if you were aware, it becomes a matter of even greater concern and we expect a clarification and immediate distancing from such associations. We are confident that you, as one of the most influential and respected faces of today's Indian cinema, will act in a manner that aligns with national sentiment, the dignity of the Indian film industry, and your own stellar reputation. We look forward to your responsible and timely response on this matter,” concluded the statement.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Fans will see him next in Anurag Basu's next, which will also star Sreeleela.