Karan Johar feels failure of Bollywood big-budget films is exaggerated: ‘Every musical with newcomers won’t be Saiyaara’

Apart from a few successes like Chhaava, most big-budget Hindi films have struggled to make a strong impact at the box office this year. Karan Johar, who is backing Teja Sajja’s Mirai, recently attended the press meet of the film and was seen defending Bollywood when asked about the underperformance of big-budget productions. Karan Johar reflects on the failure of big-budget films in Bollywood.

Karan Johar backs Bollywood

During the event, when Karan was questioned whether high production costs and inflated star fees were to blame, he dismissed the notion and stressed that “every film has its own destiny.”

He explained, “It has also happened many times that there are very big stars in a film, and it has worked. So, this is not at all the case. All the actors have started understanding now that they have to contribute to the film’s vision. They are dealing separately. Everybody has become understanding of our times. So, we can’t put everything in a box – if we take young actors and have a big vision, then this film will work. It has happened several times that such films also haven’t worked. You can’t say anything for sure.”

Karan Johar says not every musical can become Saiyaara

Karan further added, “There are different eras, films, and experiences. We have watched so many films that actually keep changing our narratives. Now, many musical films will be released with newcomers, but that doesn’t mean all of them will become a Saiyaara. Animation films will also come, but they also won’t necessarily become Narsimha Mahavatar. Box office has no rules.”

The filmmaker emphasised that storytelling remains the cornerstone of cinema, noting that it is ultimately the audience who determines whether a film earns love, respect, and commercial success.

Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday alongside Aneet Padda, became a runaway success, earning ₹569.75 crore at the box office against a reported budget of ₹50 crore. Similarly, Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated film, grossed ₹319 crore worldwide, emerging as a blockbuster.

About Mirai

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand, Mirai stars Teja Sajja, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 12 September.

Karan Johar’s upcoming productions also include Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra and is slated for release on 2 October.