Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji pose for a festive selfie as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 together

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Rani Mukerji brought a burst of festive energy to Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 as they united to celebrate the festival. They even thrilled their fans with a happy selfie, which captured the joy as they posed alongside a decorated idol of Lord Ganesha. Karan Johar shares a close with Rani Mukerji, and has worked with her on several projects.

Karan Johar clicks a selfie with Rani Mukerji

On Wednesday, Karan took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Rani. In the picture, Karan is seen posing with Rani in ethnic outfits. The filmmaker, who shares a close bond with Rani, is dressed in a black kurta with intricate floral embroidery, accessorised with his signature oversized glasses.

Meanwhile, Rani looks elegant in a soft pink saree with golden and peach accents, paired with heavy traditional jewellery including a necklace, earrings, and a nose ring.

Both of them have a tika on their forehead. In the background, there is a large floral decoration of Lord Ganesha, made with white, yellow, and maroon flowers, adding to the celebratory vibe of the picture.

Karan has worked with Rani on several films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), where Rani played the role of Tina, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). She was also seen in a special role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).

Just before sharing the selfie, he sent a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wish to his followers. He shared a photo of Lord Ganesha with text which read, “May Lord Ganesha’s blessings fill your home with joy and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!”

Later, Karan posted some pictures with his kids, Yash and Roohi and his team from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, “Today…. With the family and best friends … auspicious day.”

About KJo’s projects

Karan recently co-produced Dhadak 2, which was released in theatres on August 1. The social drama starring Triptii Dimri and Sidhant Chaturvedi was a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Earlier this month, Karan won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his directorial feature Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahani.