After Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights

Filmmaker Karan Johar has moved Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights, restraining people from illegally selling merchandise in his name. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar addresses the gathering during the MoU signing ceremony for Filmfare Awards 2025.(PTI)

This comes after HC granted similar protection to actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. It restrained several websites and online platforms from illegally using Abhishek's name or images for commercial gain without his consent.

What happened in Aishwarya and Abhishek's cases?

The high court said it was clear that the attributes of Bachchan's persona, including his name, images and signature, are being misused by the defendant websites and platforms without authorisation from him, by employing technological tools such as artificial intelligence.

"These attributes are linked to the plaintiff's professional work and associations in the course of his career. The unauthorised use of such attributes has the effect of diluting the goodwill and reputation associated with him," Justice Tejas Karia said the September 10 order.

The high court said Bachchan has established a good prima facie case for the grant of an ex-parte injunction and the balance of convenience also tilts in his favour.

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.

Who was named in the Bachchans' suit?

The suit has arrayed as defendant entities -- Bollywood Tee Shop, Tee Public, Ice Poster, Top Pix, Wallpaper Cave, Wallpaper.com, GM Authentic Autos LLC, JS Sham Rock and Etsy.

Further, the plea has arrayed YouTube channels AI MH 39, Eat with Celebrities, Enjoy with Celebrities, All In 1 and Game with Giri, Google LLC, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Telecommunications.