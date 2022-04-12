Aishwarya Rai's childhood photo for pencil ad emerges online, fan says: 'Aaradhya looks just like her mother'. See pic

A childhood photo of actor Aishwarya Rai for a pencil ad has emerged online and fans have pointed out her uncanny resemblance with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Taking to Instagram, Rarephotoclub shared a photo of a young Aishwarya posing with a pencil resting on her cheek as she smiled. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan says Aaradhya's videos were not leaked from school: 'Aishwarya Rai teaches her to be thankful, humble')

In the photo, Aishwarya wore a white collared top and sported short hair along with a hairband. The caption read, "Modelling for novelty pencils. Guess who."

Reacting to the photo, fans took to the comments section saying that it is Aishwarya. Many of them also compared Aaradhya Bachchan with her. A person said, "Oh wow. Her kid is a carbon copy of her." Another fan wrote, "Aishwarya. Aaradhya resembles her mother." "Wow. Aradhya looks just like Aishwarya," commented an Instagram user.

Aaradhya is the daughter of Aishwarya and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. The couple married in April 2007 in a private ceremony at Amitabh Bachchan's residence Prateeksha in Mumbai's Juhu. They welcomed their first child, Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Recently in an interview with Indian Express, Abhishek said that Aishwarya has been teaching Aaradhya to be humble and thankful. “Her mother teaches her to be very thankful and humble about the fact that people will want to see her, appreciate that and don’t take it as a privilege. And know that in time to come, as and when and if you become a professional in this sphere, you have to work very hard. My wife had told me about it when, she (Aaradhya) was much younger that it is going to happen any which ways, so we got to accept it,” he had added.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Abhishek said that he got the best advice on handling negative remarks from Aishwarya. “My wife once told me that, 'you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world'. So, I always try to look at things with positivity,” Abhishek had said.

Aishwarya will be seen in the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30 this year. The first part of a two-part multilingual series, PS-1, is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON