Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai breaks silence on being painted as a ‘shady character in Bollywood saga’

Actor Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai recently faced intense backlash on social media, with many accusing her of leveraging the actor's popularity for personal gain. In a recent interview, Shrima opened up about the portrayal, stating that she was depicted as a "shady character" - a characterisation she finds deeply distressing. Also read: Meet Aishwarya Rai's ‘bhabhi’, content creator and fashionista Shrima Rai who was also a Mrs India Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law is Shrima Rai. She is the wife of Aishwarya's brother Aditya Rai.

Aishwarya's sister-in-law reacts to getting trolled

During a conversation with Mohsinaa Ahmad on her YouTube channel, Shrima recounted how an incident in November was grossly misrepresented, before she could even comprehend the situation, she found herself being portrayed as a "new character in this Bollywood saga that they were writing about".

Shrima confessed that she was "immensely hurt" by the fact that her own accomplishments as a blogger, which she had worked hard to build, were being completely disregarded.

Without mentioning Aishwarya's name, Shrima emphasised that she did not want her association with the family to serve as her primary claim to fame or be her "calling card".

She shared, “I didn’t want that to be my calling card and it’s one thing to have the support of whoever you are related to, that’s something else. But if you are doing it on your own and you own that, it’s very unfair for someone to take that away from you without having an interview. So when I saw the wrong things written about me, I did put out a clarification.”

Shrima expressed her distress at being portrayed as a "shady character", stating that she was "not okay with that" representation. Shrima revealed that although she shared her side of the story, she was subsequently subjected to a barrage of online trolling.

She added, “Some trolls started comparing unnecessarily. Like there’s no way you can compare one woman’s journey to another’s journey. There’s no one who is saying to say that that woman hasn’t done what she has done and accomplished amazing things. Of course, respect is there for that but it doesn’t mean you have to disrespect somebody else. Just because you are a fan of that person, doesn’t mean you have to be a troll of this person.”

Shrima gets trolled

Last year, many users criticised Shrima for not posting a picture with the actor and claimed that she gained popularity by using her name. She took to Instagram to share her stance on the matter.

In a statement shared on her Instagram post, which was titled ‘Facts’, Shrima said: "My birthday was November 21 and as usual flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout out. Before I became a blogger/ content creator I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs. India Globe 2009. Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name. I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own and as a woman I find it in poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this my husband, mother in law and parents can vouch for that. As a mother it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved”. However, she deleted these posts later.