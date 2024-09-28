Meet Aishwarya Rai's ‘bhabhi’, content creator and fashionista Shrima Rai who was also a Mrs India

Aishwarya Rai makes headlines every day but little is known about her family from before her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan. While we know all about her very famous in-laws--the Bachchans--her own brother, Aditya Rai, chooses to stay out of the limelight. But her sister-in-law, or bhabhi as she is known to Aishwarya, Shrima Rai is also gaining popularity online. (Also read: Meet Anjula Acharia, the entrepreneur behind Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood breakthrough) Aishwarya Rai's brother Aditya Rai is married to Shrima Rai.

All about Shrima Rai

Shrima is a content creator and beauty vlogger. She has an Instagram page with 1.2 lakh followers and a YouTube channel too. She shares videos on hair care, styling outfits, posts updates about her latest collaborations with brands and even moments from her family life.

She seems to be quite interested in fashion and her creating content. In April, Elle magazine asked her about the challenges to her job when she said, “I think managing to keep up with the algorithm can be tricky at times, as well as keeping up with the pace of social media work while finding a balance offline. Being a social media creator is an extremely demanding job, as one needs to constantly create content on various platforms (Instagram and YouTube). It’s even more challenging if you love aesthetics, work on brand deadlines, and create relatable content too. All these things require constant time and effort.”

Shrima also won the Mrs India Globe title in 2009 after landing on second position at Mrs India pageant.

Shrima and Aditya have two sons, Shivansh and Vihaan. They live with his mother Vrina Rai.

Shrima and Aish's bond:

Shrima rarely shares any pictures with her sister-in-law Aishwarya. The last time Aishwarya made a feature on her timeline was in May when Shrima posted a throwback post about her wedding day. They also don't follow each other on Instagram.

However, Shrima responds with love anytime someone makes a comment about Aishwarya on her page. Exhibit A:

A glimpse at Shrima's IG page and her responses to comments about AIsh.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II and has not announced her next project yet