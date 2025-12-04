Aishwarya Rai stuns in black in new pics; fans say 'most beautiful woman in the world is back'

Aishwarya Rai, who rarely posts on her social media accounts, surprised her followers on Wednesday by sharing two striking new photos that instantly set the internet buzzing. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surprised fans with stunning photos on social media, showcasing her elegance in a black gown.

Aishwarya posts new photos in black gown

The actor looked breathtaking in a sleek black gown, while the second image, a close-up of her face, left fans reminiscing about her early years in the industry. The pictures showcased her timeless beauty, elegance, and signature charm.

Fans can't keep calm

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration, celebrating her striking comeback on social media. Many called her “the most beautiful woman in the world,” while others gushed that she looked “insanely beautiful” and said they were “totally obsessed.” Several fans felt the photos brought back memories of her younger days, with comments like “This reminds me of baby Aishwarya” and “Turning back time.” Others couldn’t stop praising her timeless charm, writing, “OMG my Aishwarya is back,” “Looking so beautiful, wow,” and “Every camera is lucky to capture you.”

Aishwarya stands up against street harassment

Aishwarya continues her long-standing association with L’Oréal Paris, where she was recently part of global campaigns addressing issues like sexual harassment and workplace safety. Through the brand’s “Stand Up Against Street Harassment” initiative, she has helped raise awareness, educate women on bystander intervention, and amplify conversations around combating harassment in public spaces.

Aishwarya addressed the issue as part of L’Oréal Paris’ Stand Up training program, an initiative she has supported for over a decade through her association with the brand. A video shared on Instagram featured the actor encouraging people to confront harassment instead of ignoring it or shrinking themselves to stay unnoticed.

In the clip, Aishwarya is heard saying, “Street harassment. How do you deal with it?” She goes on to add, “Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist , my body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don’t blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault.”

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II, where she reprised her role as Nandini and Mandakini Devi.