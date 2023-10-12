Aishwarya Rai adds fuel to tiff rumours with Bachchans: Crops Jaya, Navya, Agastya out of pic with Aaradhya and Amitabh

Aishwarya shares cropped pic of Amitabh, Aaradhya

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Aishwarya Rai posted the cropped and closeup picture featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya. In the photo, Aaradhya Bachchan hugged her grandfather Amitabh. They smiled and posed for the picture. While Amitabh was seen in a pink and blue jacket, Aaradhya wore a maroon outfit. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote, "(Red heart emoji) always (heart with ribbon emoji, nazar amulet). God Blesssss (sparkles emoji)."

Abhishek also wished Amitabh

Amitabh's son Abhishek Bachchan also extended heartfelt wishes to his father. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a picture with his father. "My idol, my hero, my inspiration and my best friend! Happy 81st birthday, Pa. Love you and always got your back," he captioned it. In the picture, the father-son duo are seen posing in stylish outfits.

The veteran actor began his birthday celebrations by greeting fans outside his house Jalsa at the midnight hour. He came outside for a few minutes to greet his fans.

Celebs wished Amitabh

Several celebrities also wished him on the occasion. Ajay Devgn shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Working with you is just as fun as it looks in the picture. Happy birthday, Amit Ji! Wishing you love, health, and happiness."

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture which he captioned, "Tough runs don't last....tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 years just being around u and breathing the same air as you....has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday....keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours... is unbelievable. Love u! @amitabhbachchan."

Kajol, Anil Kapoor, RajKummar Rao, Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty among others also wished him.

Amitabh's films

Amitabh began his career with Saat Hindustani in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anand (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra's action film Zanjeer (1973) established him as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences in versatile roles.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Amitabh will be next seen in the action thriller film Ganapath: A Hero is Born alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD and a courtroom drama film Section 84 in the pipeline.

