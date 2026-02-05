Aishwarya Rai wishes 'baby-papa' Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th birthday with childhood pic, sends him ‘love, peace’

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Aww, such a cute picture, happy birthday." A person wrote, "Beautifully written, Aishwarya!" A comment read, "beautiful couple, be happy together always."

She also wrote, "(Nazar amulet, birthday cake, hug face and sparkling heart emojis) with lots of love, peace, happiness, contentment and best health God Blesssss (sparkles emoji) Stay Golden… Shine on Love (face with three hearts, red heart and sparkles emojis)."

The cropped black and white picture showed only the eyes of a baby Abhishek Bachchan as he looked into the camera. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya captioned the post, "(Heart with ribbon and glowing star emojis) Happy HAPPY 50th Birthday dearest Babyyy-Papa."

Actor Aishwarya Rai wished her husband Abhishek Bachchan as he clocked his 50th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Aishwarya also posted an old picture of Abhishek.

Amitabh Bachchan's note for Abhishek's well-wishers Earlier in the day, Abhishek's father-actor Amitabh Bachchan, took to his blog to thank fans for their wishes to his son on his birthday. He wrote, "To all that send greetings for Abhishek on his 50th birthday, may I express my extreme gratitude and love ..Your blessings give him courage and strength to keep moving..Affection and love."

Last year, too, Aishwarya shared a childhood photo of Abhishek on his birthday. She had written. "Here’s wishing you a Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light. God Bless." Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

The family often take vacations together. Last year, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya flew out of Mumbai ahead of Christmas and New Year. They had also travelled together in August 2025.