Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, mourn death of Manish Malhotra's mom, visit his home
Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, among others, also visited Manish Malhotra's home.
Many celebrities visited fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday evening to pay their last respects to his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, who died at the age of 94. Several videos and pictures of the Bollywood stars outside Manish's home in Mumbai emerged on social media platforms.
Celebs visit Manish Malhotra after his mom's death
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Karisma Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor were seen. Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others, also visited Manish's home.
Sudarshan Malhotra will be cremated on Friday
The cremation ceremony of Sudarshan will be held on Friday morning. Manish’s team released an official statement sharing details of the last rites. It read, "With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94. Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love and a legacy that will continue to guide us."
"The cremation ceremony will be held on 20th March 2026, at 10 am. Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Santa Cruz West, Mumbai. We invite you to join us in offering prayers and bidding her a respectful farewell. Om Shanti,” it concluded.
When Manish shared adorable posts for his mother
Manish has often expressed his affection for his mother on social media platforms. Last year on her birthday, he had wished her on Instagram. He shared their photo and captioned it, “Happy birthday, mommy dearest …”
In a post on Mother’s Day in 2024, he had shared photos with her. He had captioned the post, “My mother. My Strength, Inspiration and My Companion, as I have always lived with her with only Respect and love. This morning, having tea with her, I was thanking her for always encouraging my love for clothes and movies since childhood. Happy Mother's Day.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
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