Ajay Devgn celebrates son Yug's birthday in Maldives as he turns 11, Kajol misses him. See pics

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug rang in his 11th birthday in the Maldives. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a picture as he posed with Yug and his sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi's sons--Daanish and Aman.

In the picture, Yug wore a white T-shirt with 'Happy Birthday Boy' written on it and a pair of shorts. He also wore dark-coloured sunglasses and flip flops. Ajay stood behind him wearing a lime-coloured T-shirt and shorts. Daanish and Aman posed as they stood on a deck next to the father-son duo. The blue waters and cloud-dotted sky could be seen in the background.

Ajay captioned the post, "The all-boys (sailboat emoji) party (balloon emojis) Adventure & (grinning face with star eyes emoji)." Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Daanish and Aman also gave glimpses from the Maldives.

Earlier, Ajay had wished Yug a happy birthday on Instagram. He captioned it, "Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG. Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out."

Kajol had also wished Yug on Instagram and shared his picture as he posed indoors. She captioned her post, "All of 11 and the smile in my heart always. #happybirthday #myson #missyousomuch #sogrownup."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kajol had also shared a post by her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Sharing a picture collage with Yug, Tanishaa wrote, "Happy birthday my yugga! My scrumptious yumtious squiggly wiggly wise and loving boy! I love u with all my silly mad heart," followed by emojis. She added, "@kajol can’t believe he is 11 @ajaydevgn."

Kajol and Ajay are parents to two children--Nysa and Yug. The couple welcomed Nysa in 2003 and Yug in 2010.

Meanwhile, Ajay is busy working on his crime drama show Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, which also stars Esha Deol. Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy, which released on Netflix in January this year. Directed by Renuka Shahane, the film narrated the story of three generations of women and was widely appreciated by critics.