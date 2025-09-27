Ajay Devgn, Kajol's son Yug gets irritated with paparazzi, requests them not to click his pictures

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday by the paparazzi. He stepped out on a rainy day with another person holding a black umbrella in front of him. When paparazzi went to click his pictures, he urged them not to do so for the day. (Also read: Irritated Samantha Ruth Prabhu asks paparazzi to 'stop it' as she rushes from gym post-workout. Watch) Ajay Devgn's son Yug wanted to avoid paparazzi during his latest outing in Mumbai.

Yug requests paparazzi not to click his pictures

In the new video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Yug is seen exiting the premises of a place on Saturday with another person holding the large black umbrella in front. The paparazzi went ahead to click his pictures, at which Yug looked irritated and said, “Please, abhi nahi (Please, not now).”

In the comments section, many users defended Yug. One said, “Why are you troubling him? He is not a celebrity or a sportsman. Let him live his life with privacy.” Another said, “The amount of hate for a teenage kid is ridiculous! He has the right to say no !” Another said, “Let him live a peaceful life!!”

Ajay's wish for Yug

Yug celebrated his 15th birthday earlier this month. Ajay shared a picture with him and wrote in the caption, “My strongest critic and my softest corner…happy birthday, my boy (red heart emoji) love you lots…@yug_dvgn.” Kajol and Ajay started dating in 1994 and got married in 1999. The actors also have a daughter named Nysa Devgan, who was born on April 20, 2003, and a son, Yug, who was born in 2010.

Yug recently made his film debut with Karate Kid: Legends. Along with his father, Ajay, Yug lent his voice to the Hindi version of the film, which stars Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, and Daniel LaRusso in lead roles. He dubbed for Li Fong, the film’s lead character, played by Ben Wang.