Irritated Samantha Ruth Prabhu asks paparazzi to 'stop it' as she rushes from gym post-workout. Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was not in the best mood as she was spotted by paparazzi on Tuesday morning in Mumbai. The Eega actor was seen coming out of her workout session and talking on the phone when the photographers asked her for pictures. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on two-year break from films: 'Many people don't consider me a success now') Caught by paparazzi post-workout in Mumbai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her displeasure at being photographed.

Samantha asks paparazzi not to click pictures

In the videos that have surfaced online, Samantha can be seen wearing wine-coloured gym clothes and talking on her phone. She can be seen coming out of a complex when the photographers can be heard wishing Samantha, 'Good Morning'. However, the 38-year-old actor was visibly upset to be clicked and said, 'Stop it, guys,' as she rushed to get into her car.

In another video, Samantha can be seen talking on the phone and looking for her car, while photographers asked her for pictures and videos. She is seen asking the photographers not to take pictures and saying, 'Sorry guys' and making her way past them. When the photographers didn't listen, she said, 'Arre ruko ji (wait) please,' and walked back into the complex.

Fan react

The fans reacted to the video and asked the photographers to give the celebrities privacy when they ask for it.

One fan said, "This is sheer harassment! She seems disturbed by the phone conversation she is having. Leave her alone!" Another person commented, "Give them a break. There are humans. Also, why is this worth posting?"

A third comment read, "Seriously, you guys need to give some privacy to them... Let them also breathe".

An Instagram user said, "Please don’t follow actors everywhere, give them privacy, they will have their own problems too, they can’t be cheerful all the time. Please let them be."

About Samantha's upcoming projects

Samantha has several upcoming projects, including the action fantasy series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, along with Netflix. The series also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The actor also has an action thriller, Maa Inti Bangaram, which she's also co-producing. Samantha launched her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, and released the first film under the banner, Subham, in May this year.