Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on two-year break from films: 'Many people don't consider me a success now'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about how her understanding of success has evolved over the years. In a recent interview, the actor reflected on the personal transformation she has undergone—both professionally and emotionally—revealing a deeply introspective take on what it truly means to succeed. (Also read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remove her tattoo with Naga Chaitanya link 4 years after divorce? Fans are convinced) Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about what success means to her in a recent interview.

Freedom to grow is success for Samantha

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Samantha, whose last film was Kushi in 2023, shared that she now views success not in terms of fame or output, but in terms of freedom.

“Today, my definition of success is freedom. Freedom to take a two-year break. I haven’t had a film release in two years. Freedom to grow, freedom to evolve, freedom to not be put in a box,” Samantha said.

Samantha, last seen in the Amazon Prime show Citadel: Honey Bunny last year, explained that this new sense of liberation is about creating space for self-discovery and redefining her path at her own pace. Despite public perceptions, Samantha said she feels more successful now than ever before.

“Probably many people around don’t consider me a success at the moment, as compared to what I was before. But in my head, I am more successful now than I have ever been. I am happy and excited to wake up every day because of the many things I’m doing that truly appeal to me and align with my purpose,” Samantha said, emphasising that success is no longer defined by external validation, but by how closely her work and life reflect her inner values.

About Samantha's upcoming projects

Samantha has several upcoming projects, including the action fantasy series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, along with Netflix. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat.

She also has an action thriller, Maa Inti Bangaram, which she's also co-producing. Samantha launched her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, and released the first film under the banner, Subham, in May this year.