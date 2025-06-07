Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remove her tattoo with Naga Chaitanya link 4 years after divorce? Fans are convinced

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the internet abuzz on Friday with the announcement of her new initiative, Nothing to Hide. The actor made the announcement with a brief teaser video on her social media. The video featured Samantha herself. But apart from the new initiative, what many fans noticed was that Samantha was missing a tattoo on her back, one she had got inked a few years ago when she was married to Naga Chaitanya. (Also read: Reddit spots Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘getting rid’ of matching tattoo with Naga Chaitanya: ‘Finally, time to move on’) Samantha Ruth Prabhu was missing her YMC tattoo in a new video.

The video shows Samantha walk up to the camera and write 'Nothing to Hide' with a marker. She then turns around and walks away. Some fans noted that the YMC tattoo that Samantha had, signifying her film, Ye Maaya Chesave, was missing. "Samantha got her YMC tattoo removed," exclaimed one fan. “I see no tattoo,” chimed in another.

Samantha's tattoo's significance

The tattoo was significant because Ye Maaya Chesave was the film that marked Samantha's debut as a lead actor back in 2010. It was also the film that introduced her to Naga Chaitanya, the film's male lead. The two began dating soon after and eventually tied the knot in 2017. Many fans credit the film as the 'cupid' between the two.

However, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha separated in 2020, and their divorce was finalised in 2021. Fans are speculating that Samantha had the YMC tattoo removed now because of that. But others theorised that Samantha had simply covered the tattoo up for the ad as it was a brand campaign.

Earlier this year, fans had noted that Samantha had already begun work on removing another tattoo of hers with a Naga Chaitanya link. “Looks like Samantha is finally getting her tattoo removed. This was a matching tattoo with Chay.. it means ‘Create your own reality,’” Reddit noted in May after her wrist tattoo appeared faded.

Samantha on regretting her tattoos

In April 2022, Samantha had addressed her regret for getting tattooed in an AMA with fans. A fan asked her, “Some tattoo ideas you'd love to try some day.” Samantha posted a video in reply on her Instagram Stories and said with clear, strong words, “You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo.” She was smiling throughout the video.