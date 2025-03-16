Reddit spots Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘getting rid’ of matching tattoo with Naga Chaitanya: ‘Finally, time to move on’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently dropped a photo dump on Instagram that included pictures from a ‘rare night out’ to things that inspire her. However, her eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actor is “finally getting rid of her matching tattoo with Naga Chaitanya.” Reddit thinks Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting rid of her matching tattoo with Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha's fans are happy as she ‘gets rid of matching tattoo with Naga Chaitanya’

On Sunday, a Reddit user shared one of the pictures from Samantha’s photo dump, which shows her drinking a cocktail while posing for the camera. The caption read, “Looks like Samantha is finally getting her tattoo removed. This was a matching tattoo with Chay.. it means ‘Create your own reality.’” Fans expressed their happiness, and some even called it “good riddance.”

One Reddit user wrote, “Hope she gets back to her happy self.” Another commented, “Finally! Good for her, time to move on.” Another wrote, “Finally!! Both can be at peace now.” Another comment read, “Good riddance. Never get your partner’s name tattooed.”

In her photo dump, the actor shared a glimpse of her preparing for her podcast and flaunting her toned shoulders. She also shared a picture of herself wearing a producer’s cap and a joyous photo with her team. Apart from this, Samantha also posted a photo of herself receiving treatment in a hospital bed.

For the unversed, Samantha once shared the meaning of her matching tattoo with Naga Chaitanya. She revealed, “My tattoo means ‘Create your own reality.’ Chay and I got it together. It’s really special for us.” Apart from this, the actor also got ‘Chay’ inked on the right side of her rib while they were together.

Samantha and Chay tied the knot in 2017 after dating for a long time. However, just four years after their marriage, the duo parted ways, leaving fans in shock. They never revealed the reason behind their divorce. In December last year, Chay reportedly tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala in Hyderabad.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming work

Samantha was last seen in Citadel: Hunny Bunny, which also starred Varun Dhawan. The actor will next be seen in Raj & DK’s much-anticipated web series The Family Man Season 3. The series, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others in key roles, has completed shooting and is scheduled for release this year.