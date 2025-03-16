'Mami' Alia Bhatt gets sweet birthday wishes from Samara; Katrina Kaif, Samantha Ruth Prabhu send love too

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday, March 15. Apart from her family members, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Soni Razdan, several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, also sent her love on her big day. Samara Sahni pens heartfelt birthday wish for 'mami' Alia Bhatt.

Samara Sahni wishes Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor's niece, Samara, shared a couple of family photos on her Instagram story and drawing a heart on Alia's face, she wrote, “happy birthday Alia mami. Love you so much.”

Kareena Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt her favourite girl

Kareena shared a goofy picture with Alia on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. In the picture, both were dressed in traditional attire—while Alia was smiling her heart out, Kareena pouted as they posed for the camera. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite girl. Superstar. Love you tons.”

Priyanka, who is currently busy shooting in Odisha for her upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, SSMB 29, shared a stunning picture of Alia in a pink saree and wrote, “Happiest birthday, gorgeous girl. Keep smiling always.”

Samantha and Katrina shower love on Alia

Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Alia a ray of sunshine and wrote, “Happy birthday, dear @aliaabhatt. Few people shine as brightly as you. You are a ray of sunshine. Excited to see all the incredible things you'll accomplish this year. Always rooting for you.” Katrina wrote, “Happy happy happiest birthday @aliaabhatt. Keep shining as beautifully and brightly as you are.”

Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday in advance with the paparazzi on Thursday, March 13. The actor cut a cake and indulged in a Q&A session. Her husband and actor, Ranbir Kapoor, also joined the celebration, and the couple were seen posing with the paps. Soon after the celebration, they left for Alibaug for Alia’s birthday getaway.

However, their trip was cut short after their close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukherjee, passed away at 83. The two rushed back to Mumbai to be with Ayan during this difficult time. Ranbir was also seen serving as a pallbearer, carrying Deb Mukherjee’s body on his shoulders. For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia starred in Ayan’s directorial Brahmāstra: Part One. Apart from this, Ranbir has also worked with Ayan in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid. The filmmaker was one of the few people to attend the couple’s intimate wedding ceremony at their home.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

Alia will next be seen in YRF's spy universe film Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari and will showcase both actors in action-packed roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Apart from this, she is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, where she will be sharing the screen with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.