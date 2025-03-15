Neetu Kapoor shares one of her first pics with Alia Bhatt, wishes her ‘gorgeous’ bahu on 32nd birthday

Birthday vibes are in full swing for Alia Bhatt, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today (March 15). Her family is going all out to make her feel loved, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor is leading the charge. Neetu just posted a photo of the two, calling Alia a "gorgeous friend". Also read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Pooja Bhatt send love to ‘darling’ Alia Bhatt on her birthday: ‘May you always be childlike’ Alia Bhatt is married to Ranbir Kapoor, who is son of Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor.(Instagram)

Wishing Alia a very happy birthday, Neet said that the photograph is special and precious. Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor, son of Neetu and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor sends special birthday wish for Alia

On Saturday, Neetu treated her Instagram followers to a delightful blast from the past, sharing a throwback photo with Alia via her Instagram Stories. The snapshot features the duo cozied up together, stylishly twinning in matching black ensembles.

Wishing her daughter-in-law on her birthday, Neetu wrote, “Happy birthday my gorgeous friend. This pic is precious as it’s one of our first. Stay happy and blessed. Love love and more love @aliaabhatt.”

Neetu's Insta story.

Birthday wishes for Alia pour in

Earlier in the day, Alia's sister-in-law, Riddhima, took to Instagram to wish her. She posted a picture of Alia taking a selfie with her and Neetu Kapoor. She added a crown emoji on Alia's picture. “Happy happiest bday my darling Alia. Love you to the moon and back,” Riddhima wrote with the pictures.

Alia's sister, Pooja, also joined in on the birthday love, posting a throwback photo on Instagram which shows a tender moment between the siblings. The heartwarming picture Pooja warmly embracing a young Alia, as they share a sweet smile for the camera. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt May you always be childlike & true."

Low-key birthday for Alia

On Thursday, Alia celebrated her birthday in advance with the paparazzi in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor also joined her for the celebrations. The actor was seen posing with the paps and cutting a cake during the celebration. The couple also indulged in a Q&A session, where they urged the media not to post any unauthorised images of their daughter, Raha, keeping her safety in mind.

Alia and Ranbir's birthday getaway to Alibaug was cut short as they came after the death of Deb Mukerji, the father of their close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The veteran actor passed away on Friday morning due to age-related health issues, as confirmed by his spokesperson to Zoom.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming slate

After failing to make a mark with her last film, Jigra, Alia will next be seen in YRF’s Spy Universe film Alpha, alongside Sharvari. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film's release date is yet to be announced. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It is currently being filmed.