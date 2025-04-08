Ajay Devgn's cheeky reply on 'raids at Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's houses' leaves audience in splits. Watch

Ajay Devgn is set to return as income tax officer in his latest Raid 2. The trailer of the film was finally launched earlier today in Mumbai. With Ajay returning as fearless officer Amay Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh stepping into the shoes of a powerful and corrupt politician, the film is set to be a clash of two strong characters. At trailer launch on his latest Raid 2, Ajay Devgn was asked what would he do if he had to manage an income tax raid at Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan house,

(Also read: Raid 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn creates chakravyuh for Riteish Deshmukh in thrilling story high on nostalgia)

At the launch event, Ajay was asked a rather peculiar question--what would he do if there was a raid at Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan's houses. The question took the actor by surprise but his quick reply left the crowd in splits.

"I play an officer in the film. I'm not going to their houses for real. So I don't really know what I need to manage. If ever there's a raid at their houses, I'll be sitting at my house, and vice-versa. So I can't really manage anything," the actor said.

What we loved about Raid 2 Trailer

In the trailer, Ajay is back as Amay Patnaik, an honest IRS officer who isn't afraid to take down the rich and powerful. We see him gearing up for his 75th raid which is set to be bigger and fiercer than before. His mission is to take down a cunning and corrupt politician, Dadabhai played by Riteish. The trailer promises an intense showdown as Ajay's character creates a 'chakravyuh' drawing inspiration from Mahabharat. At one point he challenges Dadabhai by saying, 'Main poori Mahabharat la raha hu (I am getting the whole Mahabharat),' hinting at a much layered plan to outsmart Ritiesh's character. It also shows Vaani Kapoor as romantic lead bringing an effervescent charm to the screen. Saurabh Shukla is also back from 2018 Raid which has piqued fans' interest.

About Raid 2

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on May 1. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Raid 2 is a sequel to Ajay’s Raid which was set in 1981 and told the story of an income tax officer in Lucknow, who takes on the ‘powerful corrupt’ in an effort to help the poor.