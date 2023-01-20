Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi hilariously twin in ‘kaale clothes’, pose with Aishwarya Rai for a 'selfie'

Actor Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set for their film, Selfiee. Ahead of the trailer release, Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious photo of himself and Emraan from an event with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's poster in the background. Sharing the photo, Akshay added a witty caption and jokingly talked about matching their outfit to Aishwarya Rai's ‘kaale kaale naina’, the lyrics of her popular dance number, Kajra Re. Also read: Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli is most watched Hindi film on OTT

In the photo, Emraan and Akshay flaunted their biggest smiles. Emraan went on to flash a thumbs-up sign for the camera as well, with Aishwarya's poster in the background. The two actors wore black shirts while Akshay also sported black sunglasses and a chain.

Sharing the photo, Akshay tagged Aishwarya Rai. He wrote in the caption, “When I and @therealemraan tried to match kaale kaale naina with kaale kaale clothes (emoji) #Selfiee @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” While Aishwarya is yet to react to the funny post, fans have taken to the comment section to share their responses.

One of them commented, “POV:- When your dream combo comes true.” “Captions kamaal hai ab ye post Kapil Sharma apne show mein dikhayega (Caption is amazing, now Kapil Sharma will feature it in his show),” added another one. Many also praised Akshay in the comments.

Selfiee is a drama-comedy, directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame. Besides Akshay Kumar and Emraan, it also has Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It's backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Akshay’s Cape of Good Films, along with Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. It will release on February 24, 2023.

Selfiee is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy Driving Licence. It featured Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of a motor vehicle inspector. It is directed by Lal Jr. Driving License is based on a star who is known for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, things take a different turn after he locks horns with a motor inspector, who also happens to be one of his fans.

Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu. Besides Selfiee, he also has OMG 2, an untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

