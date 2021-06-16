Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's low-key wedding pics surface online after 20 years of marriage. See here
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's low-key wedding pics surface online after 20 years of marriage. See here

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They had an intimate low-key wedding. See the pictures here after 20 years.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Pictures from Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's wedding.

Actor Akshay Kumar and actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna clocked in their 20th wedding anniversary this year. They tied the knot on January 17, 2001, in an intimate low-key wedding. However, there are not many pictures from their wedding. Recently, several pictures from the ceremony surfaced online.

In January on their wedding anniversary, Akshay Kumar had shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near Happy anniversary Tina."

"You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can’t even say I am the brain, because you are smarter than me. We don’t need each other to be complete( that’s just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be. Happy Anniversary Mr K," Twinkle Khanna had said on Instagram.

The couple got married at the residence of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in the presence of just 50 people and within a span of two hours, according to Bollywood Shaadis. Actor Aamir Khan, director Dharmesh Darshan, were among the few guests at their wedding.

On Koffee with Karan, Twinkle had said that their relationship began as a fling but culminated in marriage. Twinkle had said that their relationship was supposed to be just a fling as she had just come out of a long relationship. It started in Calgary when she thought of him as ‘Six feet of chocolate ice cream!’

She had also revealed while chatting with Karan Johar, how she threatened Akshay on not having a second child if he didn't start working in sensible movies. "I told him I won’t have a second child if he doesn’t start doing sensible movies,” she had said.

Also Read: Premam director Alphonse Puthren wants to know why film shootings are still not allowed

Akshay had also joked about Twinkle's decision to marry him. He had said that she tied the knot with him as her film Mela had flopped. "She was very confident about Mela and said that if the film didn’t work, she would get married. Fortunately for me, Mela flopped, and we got married," he had said.

The couple has two children together--son Aarav, and daughter Nitara. Akshay and Twinkle welcomed Aarav in 2002 and Nitara in 2012. Aarav is currently studying in the UK.

