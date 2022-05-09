Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor remembered late moms as others celebrated Mother's Day: 'Ma bohot yaad aa rahi ho'

On Mother's Day, Bollywood celebrities shared photos and posts about their children or their parents on social media. Actors Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor, who lost their mothers, shared posts remembering them. While Akshay posted a picture with his mother, saying ‘bohot yaad aa rahi ho (I miss you a lot),’ Arjun shared music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani's post for people who've lost their parents. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor remember mom Mona Shourie Kapoor on death anniversary: 'My smile left 10 years ago'

Akshay shared a photo of his late mother Aruna Bhatia. He wrote, “Waise toh aisa ek din nahi aata jab aapka khayaal na aata ho. Lekin aaj sabke Mother's Day ke photos dekh ke bohot yaad aa rahi ho. Miss you ma (No day goes by when I don't remember you. But today, looking at everyone's Mother's Day posts I miss you a lot today)." Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna replied to the post, by dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

Akshay's mother Aruna Bhatia died on September 8, 2021. At that time, he took to Twitter to share the news and express grief. “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Arjun also remembered his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. He shared Vishal Dadlani's post about sending love to people who've lost their parents. Vishal lost his father last year. The post read, “Sending out love to those who have lost parents. The Internet can't be easy on any of you today. Just remember the times you had, the love you shared, and the fact that you are made from the same genetic material. They actually live in you.”

Arjun Kapoor shares Vishal Dadlani's post on Mother's Day.

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are the kids of Mona and film producer Boney Kapoor. Mona was married to Boney from 1983 to 1996. She died in 2012 due to multiple organ failure after battling with cancer and hypertension.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON