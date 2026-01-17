Akshay Kumar celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with Twinkle Khanna, shares her dance video: ‘Cheers to my lady who…’

Akshay Kumar marked a special milestone in his personal life by celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with wife Twinkle Khanna in the most heartwarming way. On social media, the actor shared a fun dance video of Twinkle, capturing her carefree spirit and infectious energy. Alongside the clip, Akshay penned a long, affectionate note that perfectly reflected their bond and shared sense of humour.

Akshay shares a post celebrating Twinkle on their 25th wedding anniversary

“When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said, ‘Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that,’” Akshay wrote. “25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai… her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead,” he added, ending the message with laughter emojis. Calling their journey together “madness that we both love,” Akshay concluded, “From day one to year twenty-five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina.”