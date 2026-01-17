Akshay Kumar celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with Twinkle Khanna, shares her dance video: ‘Cheers to my lady who…’
Akshay Kumar shared a fun dance video of wife Twinkle Khanna, reflecting on their journey together and expressing affection for her carefree nature.
Akshay Kumar marked a special milestone in his personal life by celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with wife Twinkle Khanna in the most heartwarming way. On social media, the actor shared a fun dance video of Twinkle, capturing her carefree spirit and infectious energy. Alongside the clip, Akshay penned a long, affectionate note that perfectly reflected their bond and shared sense of humour.
Akshay shares a post celebrating Twinkle on their 25th wedding anniversary
“When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said, ‘Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that,’” Akshay wrote. “25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai… her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead,” he added, ending the message with laughter emojis. Calling their journey together “madness that we both love,” Akshay concluded, “From day one to year twenty-five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina.”
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married on January 17, 2001, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. Over the years, the couple has remained one of Bollywood’s most enduring and grounded pairs. They are parents to two children, son Aarav, born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, born in 2012.
Twinkle and Akshay's latest projects
On the work front, Twinkle Khanna, who has largely stepped away from acting, was last seen in Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, where she appeared alongside Kajol. Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, has a packed lineup ahead with several big projects in the pipeline. His upcoming films include Haiwaan, the much-awaited ensemble comedy Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3, keeping him firmly busy on the big screen.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.