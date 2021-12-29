Akshay Kumar celebrates Twinkle Khanna's birthday in Maldives, wishes her with vacation pic. See here

Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday wished his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on her 48th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Akshay also shared a picture from their chill session in the Maldives.

In the picture, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are seen resting on a hammock with cushions around them above the blue waters. Twinkle wore a blue shirt, denim shorts and sunglasses. Akshay opted for a blue tie-dye outfit and dark sunglasses.

The couple is also seen smiling at the camera. Sharing the post, Akshay captioned it, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina."

Twinkle shares her birthday with her father, late actor Rajesh Khanna. On Instagram, she shared their old monochrome picture in which a young Twinkle kissed her father on the cheek. Sharing the post, she wrote, "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever."

Currently, Akshay and Twinkle are holidaying in the Maldives with their daughter Nitara. The couple flew to the destination earlier this week ahead of the new year.

From the Maldives, Twinkle shared a video as she walked towards their cottage and then ran to hug Nitara. She wrote, “Birthday celebrations have already begun with trapping golden sunlight within the pores of my skin, my hair salty from the hazy blue sea and my heart filled to the brim. A deeply relaxing break at the gorgeous @discoversoneva #birthdaybreak.”

Akshay too shared a video as he cycled barefoot. He captioned his post, "When your Monday looks like a Sunday." The song Rait Zara Si from his recently released film Atrangi Re played in the background.

Anand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re also featured Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Akshay has several other films in the pipeline including Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, In the film, Akshay will play an archaeologist. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video, the film had gone on floors in March this year but was put on hold after Akshay and 45 other crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

He will also be seen in Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon, Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, and OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

