Akshay Kumar defends Wamiqa Gabbi amid comparisons with Aishwarya Rai: ‘She has her own identity’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently starring alongside Wamiqa Gabbi in Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla. In a recent chat with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor defended Wamiqa amid frequent comparisons with Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif.

Akshay Kumar reacts to Wamiqa Gabbi being compared to Aishwarya Rai

Akshay Kumar cites Wamiqa Gabbi's individual journey in cinema amid Aishwarya Rai comparisons.

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Several social media users have been expecting the new on-screen duo of Akshay and Wamiqa to recreate the magic he once shared with Katrina. Meanwhile, Wamiqa has often been compared to Aishwarya because of her striking eyes. Addressing these comparisons, Akshay emphasised that Wamiqa has carved her own path in the industry.

He said, “Her (Wamiqa’s) eyes are like Aishwarya Rai’s, but she has her own identity. She is doing things her own way. She entered the film industry after a lot of struggle. She worked in Punjabi films, and now she is working across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, exploring every genre.”

Wamiqa, too, has previously responded to such comparisons with humour. Many on social media have even gone as far as calling her “Aishwarya’s daughter” due to the resemblance. When an influencer questioned her PR strategy behind these comparisons, Wamiqa hit back, writing, “Talented aur khoobsurat bhi? Uff, thaaaank you. And baaki sab ka pata nahi, but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’ approve nahi hua (Talented and beautiful too? Thank you. I don’t know about the rest, but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President’, but that wasn’t approved).”

About Bhooth Bangla

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{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla also stars Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta and Tabu in key roles. The horror-comedy marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years. While the film opened to mixed reviews, it has so far collected around ₹35 crore at the domestic box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla also stars Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta and Tabu in key roles. The horror-comedy marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years. While the film opened to mixed reviews, it has so far collected around ₹35 crore at the domestic box office. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The story revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister, who unexpectedly inherits a fortune and a palace from their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to prepare the palace for his sister’s wedding. However, a local legend claims that no wedding in the village is ever completed, as a mysterious entity, Vadhusur, abducts brides. What unfolds next forms the rest of the narrative. Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The story revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister, who unexpectedly inherits a fortune and a palace from their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to prepare the palace for his sister’s wedding. However, a local legend claims that no wedding in the village is ever completed, as a mysterious entity, Vadhusur, abducts brides. What unfolds next forms the rest of the narrative. Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Akshay will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, among others. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, among others. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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