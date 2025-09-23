Akshay Kumar denounces AI-generated videos showing him as Maharishi Valmiki, calls them fake

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has issued a strong clarification after multiple AI-generated videos surfaced online falsely portraying him in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. On Tuesday, 23 September, the actor took to social media to refute the claims and expressed concern over the rapid spread of such manipulated content. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has denied AI-generated videos depicting him as Maharishi Valmiki, calling them fake.

Akshay Kumar warns of fake content

Akshay took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and wrote, “I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI.”

He also criticised certain media outlets for sharing the videos as legitimate news without verifying their authenticity.

"What’s worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as ‘news’ without even verifying if these are real or morphed," he added.

Akshay called attention to the broader issue of misinformation in the age of artificial intelligence and urged the media to act responsibly.

"In today’s time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative AI, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information."

The AI-generated trailer, which had been circulating on YouTube for months, falsely claimed that the film would star Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Paresh Rawal.

Akshay's latest work

Akshay’s latest release, Jolly LLB 3, hit theatres on September 19 and has already crossed ₹50 crore at the box office in just three days. Sharing his gratitude, Akshay posted:"Nothing matters more than the audience’s love. A big thank you to everyone who supported us."

In the film, Akshay reprises his role as lawyer Jolly Mishra, while Arshad Warsi returns as Jolly Tyagi, alongside Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao. Akshay’s upcoming projects include Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Haiwaan.