Akshay Kumar holds the King card in new Atrangi Re pic, thanks Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush as he wraps filming

Akshay Kumar has wrapped the filming of his upcoming movie Atrangi Re. The actor, who stars alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the movie, took to Instagram and shared a new still from the Aanand L Rai directorial and confirmed the news.

"It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai," he said. The actor also thanked his co-stars in the post. "Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film." In the picture, Akshay dons a magician's hat and a black jacket with red and cream embroidery done on it. He holds the King card from a pack of playing cards and poses for the camera.

Back in December 2020, Sara shared a picture of Akshay from the Taj Mahal, dressed as a Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. In the picture, Akshay was wearing a costume with a rose in his hand. “Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar,” Sara captioned the picture. Akshay, at the time, shared a boomerang of his twirl with the Taj in the background. “Wah Taj,” he wrote.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira drops a cute pic with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they enjoy movie night

Atrangi Re went on floors in early 2020 but the shoot came to a halt owing to the pandemic. After work resumed in the later half of the year, Sara told PTI, "I was shooting for the second schedule of Atrangi Re. I’m now sitting in a room where people are wearing masks, suits and gloves. It’s a little strange. It was the same on set, with my director in a mask and gloves. It was different. But the passion and excitement with which everybody in the film fraternity comes to set with has not changed. The enthusiasm which binds us all is still there. So it really felt like I never left."