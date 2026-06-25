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Akshay Kumar makes hilarious request to critics before Welcome To The Jungle release: ‘Replace star ratings with…’

Welcome To The Jungle is set to release on Friday. The film stars 34 actors, with Akshay Kumar leading the star cast.  

Jun 25, 2026 06:51 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Welcome to the Jungle, which is set to hit theatres on June 26, Friday. Before the film's release, Akshay took to Instagram to make a hilarious request to critics and influencers.

Akshay's message to critics

Welcome To The Jungle is set to release on June 26.

Akshay shared a poster of Welcome to the Jungle in which he is seen standing with folded hands, while the other cast members stand behind him. He penned a message for critics and influencers, – "Critics and influencers, please replace star ratings with laughter emojis."

Akshay's message comes at a time when every Hindi film is being heavily scrutinised by audiences, with accusations of paid negative PR campaigns frequently surfacing. Many people take to social media to share their thoughts, while trolls often judge every aspect of a film online.

Welcome to the Jungle will release on June 26.

Akshay in his comedy era

It is the third film in the Welcome franchise, which began in 2007. The franchise's second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015.

Ahmed Khan on managing massive cast and crew

Recently, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Ahmed Khan broke down the logistics of working with such a massive cast and crew. He said, "Imagine setting up a shoot of this scale; we didn't just need a ground, we had to find two massive, adjacent grounds. Why? Because we needed space to park 50 vanity vans. We needed additional holding areas for the background actors and cabins for the main unit. Then consider the commute. The actors arrive in their cars, the technicians in theirs, plus separate vehicles for the makeup teams, hair stylists, and personal staff. We were dealing with 200 to 250 cars arriving daily. Managing our set was less like managing a traditional film shoot and more like organising a massive music concert every single day!"

 
akshay kumar
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