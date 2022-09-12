Akshay Kumar pays tribute to his hairstylist Milan Jadhav: 'Still can’t believe you’ve left us'

Actor Akshay Kumar has mourned the death of Milan Jadhav, his hairstylist over 15 years. Taking to Twitter, Akshay posted a throwback photo of himself with Milan. In the picture, Akshay stood with his head on one side as Milan fixed his hair. The duo seemingly were on a shooting location. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna remembers Akshay Kumar's late mom on her first death anniversary)

Sharing the picture, Akshay captioned the post, "You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years, Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano (heartbreak emoji). Om Shanti (folded hands emoji)."

Akshay's fans also paid tribute to Milan. A person wrote, "It’s quite difficult to hear about people who died in very young age. RIP. Milan." Another fan said, "Milan was Too Good ....Om Shanti." A Twitter user said, "It’s terrible news. I remember him. Our Humko Deewana Kar Gaye was his first film and then onwards he has been a part of your journey to date. May his soul Rest in Peace. Tragic."

In 2019, Milan had shared a video on his Facebook page of Akshay visiting his salon. In the video, Akshay entered the salon and greeted Milan along with others. He wrote, "Akshay sir my boss in my salon in milano." In 2017, he shared a picture with Akshay on his Instagram page and wrote, "Milano with Akki sir my boss."

Fans will see Akshay next in Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali this year. He will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Apart from Akshay and Radhika, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original. Director Sudha Kongara is also returning to helm this film. The shooting began in April.

Akshay's new film Cuttputlli released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this month. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Cuttputli also stars Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles.

