Akshay Kumar on his Diwali release: Ram Setu is very proudly rooted in Indian history and culture

Actor Akshay Kumar is ushering in the festival of lights with the release of his film, Ram Setu. But, amid all the effort invested in his films and his infectious enthusiasm to keep going, he remains a devoted family man. Ahead of his film’s release, the 55-year-old gets talking about family, films and the Friday factor. Excerpts:

I don’t think that will ever change. It’s like giving an exam. You prepare the entire year for it, revise, write the exam and then wait for the result. So, Friday is like the result day. There is a good kind of nervousness to know what the result will be. That’s what makes every release special.

There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family.

Ram Setu is very proudly rooted in Indian history and culture. On the factual side, the team has relied on deep research to represent what is true and bring out several unknown facts. On the spiritual, sentimental side, we have not only remained emotionally respectful, but I can assure you that the values and beliefs associated with Shri Ram and Ram Setu are being uniquely upheld.

I guess it would have to be every action movie I’ve ever committed to. Sometimes, it’s not the big stunts that are the riskiest. I’ve been hurt performing simple stunts that stunt teams and even myself have taken for granted. The key is to be prepared every single time, check your weapons, cables, timing again and again and again. You can never be too careful in this industry.

There’s a price for everything. But, I’d never do something that wouldn’t bring joy or pride to my family. If it hurts, disgusts or disappoints them, my heart wouldn’t be interested. I live for their approval of my work, it just wouldn’t be the same if I knew any project didn’t give them a safe, happy feeling inside.

My family was busy studying in London, I was really looking forward to them returning to begin celebrations. There’s nothing quite like playing games with my wife (author Twinkle Khanna) and kids (Aarav and Nitara).

I think they are busier than me, and I say that with immense pride. But, the one thing we don’t do is complain. Yes, we miss each other. But to be married for 20 years and still miss each other, it is a blessing right there. Nothing in this life is half as good without my family.