Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal fly a kite to celebrate Makar Sankranti on Bhooth Bangla set. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have reunited for the upcoming horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla. The duo was seen flying a kite and celebrating Makar Sankranti on the set of their upcoming film. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal flying kite.(Instagram)

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal fly kite on Makar Sankranti

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a video of himself enjoying kite flying with Paresh Rawal to celebrate Makar Sankranti. He captioned the post, “Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #BhoothBangla with my dear friend @pareshrawalofficial! Here's to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites! And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan, and Bihu."

Akshay Kumar looked dashing in a black hoodie and matching pants, while Paresh Rawal wore a white kurta-pyjama paired with a black Nehru jacket. While Akshay was busy flying the kite, Paresh Rawal was seen assisting him.

Fans got nostalgic seeing the duo together. One of the comments read, “Babu Bhaiya and Raju in a parallel universe.” Another wrote, “Waiting to see you together on screen again.” Another commented, “Raju with Babu Bhaiya, the OG duo.” Some fans were even seen demanding an update on their movie, Hera Pheri 3.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have previously shared the screen in iconic films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, OMG, and others.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s collaboration after 14 years since their last film, Khatta Meetha. The duo has delivered iconic films like Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and De Dana Dan.

The horror-comedy also stars Paresh Rawal and is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in association with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. It is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The film is set to release in theatres on April 2, 2026.