Paresh Rawal takes a ‘donkey’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Actor and ex-MP Paresh Rawal made a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that got over 1.9 million views. In the post, the actor compared leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to a donkey. (Also Read: Why Swaroop Sampat took Paresh Rawal to watch The Exorcist on their 2nd date: ‘I wanted to hold his hand…’) Paresh Rawal posted a tweet on Sunday indirectly calling Rahul Gandhi a 'donkey'. (PTI)

Paresh Rawal’s post on Rahul Gandhi

An individual called Zaffar posted a picture of the member of the Indian National Congress and a donkey, made by AI, writing, “Can someone remove the donkey from this picture?” Paresh re-posted that, writing, “You mean empty the frame?”

In case someone didn’t get the post, people in the comments clarified with replies like, “There are two in it, you are asking me to empty it.” One commented, “It’s a normal post until you realise it’s the PARESH RAWAL.” Some even called the jibe ‘brutal’, with others asking him to ‘hesitate’. There was also criticism for the post, with some asking what gave him the ‘right’ to say that.

Paresh was a Bharatiya Janata Party's Member of Parliament (MP) from Ahmedabad East constituency in 2014. He opted out of contesting again in 2019 though he remains a supporter of the party.

Recent work

Paresh was last seen in Sarfira and Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai in 2024. The former was a remake of the hit 2020 film Soorarai Pottru. Sudha Kongara directed the Hindi remake also but it didn’t fare as well as the Tamil version. He will soon star in Badtameez Gill, Thama, The Taj Story, Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.

Recently Tabu came on-board for Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla. The horror comedy is headlined by Akshay Kumar and also stars Jisshu Sengupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is slated for release in 2026. The film will mark the reunion between Tabu, Akshay, Paresh and Priyadarshan after the 2000 film Hera Pheri.