After Dune: Prophecy, Tabu reunites with Hera Pheri team Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla. See her post

Tabu has been making waves globally for her role in Dune: Prophecy, the sci-fi prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's popular film franchise. Now, she has announced her next project, which is on familiar turf, both in terms of the genre and the collaborators. Tabu will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.

Tabu in Bhooth Bangla

Tabu took to her Instagram handle on Saturday night and shared a picture of a clapboard, with candles in the foreground. The text on the clapboard read, “Balaji Telefilms Ltd Presents Bhooth Bangla." Tabu captioned the post, “Hum yahan bandh hain (we are trapped here).” She also tagged the film’s director, Priyadarshan, production house Balaji Motion Pictures, co-stars Akshay Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi, and music composer Pritam in her post.

With Bhooth Bangla, Tabu returns to the genre of horror comedy. She's no stranger to that space as she played the twin witches – Manjulika and Anjulika – in Anees Bazmee's 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She's also starred in Rohit Shetty's 2017 hit horror comedy Golmaal Again.

In fact, her director Priyadarshan and co-star Akshay Kumar collaborated on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise's inaugural instalment in 2007. An Instagram user commented on her post, “Manjulika meeting Dr Aditya Shrivastava (bow down emoji),” referring to her and Akshay's characters in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 1, respectively.

Reunions galore

Not only the genre but also the collaborators are familiar territory for Tabu. She and Priyadarshan have collaborated on four films – the 1997 Bollywood action drama Virasat, the 2000 cult Bollywood comedy Hera Pheri, the 2000 Tamil mystery thriller Snegithiye, and the 2000 Malayalam crime thriller Raakilipattu.

Akshay, who also starred alongside Tabu in Hera Pheri, was cast opposite her in Guddu Dhanoa's Tu Chor Main Sipahi in 1996. Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu also shared the screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2023 Netflix India spy thriller Khufiya. Meanwhile, Akshay and Priyadarshan are reuniting after a spate of films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Khatta Meetha, and De Dana Dan.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhooth Bangla is slated to release in cinemas on April 2, 2026.